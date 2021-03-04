Study: Pregnancy after breast cancer for women with BRCA mutations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Teresa Baker, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians said typically women who were diagnosed with breast cancer at a very young age have an increased risk of a genetic disorder most commonly know as BRAC1 and BRAC2.

“Life kind of stands still for a minute because usually they’re under 40 years old and it’s a hormonal positive receptive cancer,” Baker said.

The latest research published by the Journal of Clinical Oncology has revealed some reassuring news.

“Those women that withdrew treatment for breast cancer with those and then completed their treatment and wanted to child bear were able to carry healthy pregnancies and that the women’s recurrence rates were no higher than other populations of women who have been treated for breast cancer,” Baker said.

According to the study, out of 1,252 patients with germline BRCA mutations, 195 had at least one pregnancy after breast cancer. Dr. Baker said the new findings is a game changer for breast cancer research.

“It’s not very common for women to have pregnancies after they’ve been treated for breast cancer,” said Dr. Baker. “Knowing now that we’re getting better at breast cancer treatment and that those women who are living longer and able to go on with their lives and live happy healthy lives is really a positive thing.”