Signs your kids can drown even when out of the water

Parents who have kids who have struggled in water sources, or have fallen in or experienced near-drowning can still suffer "atypical drowning."

If your kids are swimming all summer, it’s important for parents to make sure if they’ve taken in too much water as studies show kids can also drown out of the pool.

The Cleveland Clinic says “atypical” drowning, drowning outside a water source can happen to a child for several reasons.

Water struggles or falls requiring rescue can cause, brain injury or respiratory problems later.

Struggles in water may cause the larynx to close down as a protective response, blocking air from getting back into the lungs.

And when too much water is ingested in a struggle, parents should listen for “crackle” sounds from breathing, which could signal pulmonary edema.

Doctors advise watching young children for struggle, rescue quickly if necessary, and go to a hospital immediately.