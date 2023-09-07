AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Now that kids are back in school, Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Todd Bell said there is an uptick in respiratory illnesses, and COVID is a big part.

“Most of these fortunately, are mild illnesses. There are occasionally folks who get admitted to the hospital but right now, even though we have seen this uptick in cases, we’re still at probably about a third or so of what the level of COVID that we saw this time last year,” Dr. Bell said.

According to Dr. Bell, as long as people are still getting infected with COVID, there will be new variants.

“Early on in COVID, we had a lot of people with loss of sense of taste and smell. That actually doesn’t seem to be a very common thing anymore,” he said. “We have a lot more issues with sore throat now than we did early on. So we do see that the symptoms changed somewhat.”

He said health officials are also seeing an increase in strep throat cases, especially among kids. At any point in time, he said about one in three kids between the ages of 4-12 is colonized with strep.

“If somebody gets some other viral illness, and that’s actually causing the sore throat and maybe causing the headache, and they get swabbed for strep, they may still test positive just because of that colonization,” Bell added. “So that also then we see typically see more positive strep cases, when there’s an uptick in viral illnesses too, just because of that colonization effect.”

When asked about RSV and the flu, he said it is hard to predict how severe they will be this season.

He said there are COVID boosters available, and flu shots should arrive in the next few weeks. Plus, he hopes to see RSV vaccines for vulnerable populations come online soon.

“We are looking at another cold and flu season this year. It’s a cold, COVID, and flu season and this probably is the new normal,” he added. “if somebody is not sure whether they have COVID or flu, they should get tested. Don’t just assume that it’s your allergies. “If you’re not sure get tested, prevent spread to somebody else.”

Dr. Bell encouraged people to make good decisions for themselves, their communities, and those at higher risk this fall and winter.