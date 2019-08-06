Breaking News
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday

Pro-environmental behaviors affecting dating life

Health

A study suggests being eco-friendly can cause others to question your sexual orientation and affect your dating life.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – Is your love of the environment affecting your dating life?

A university study says it could be.

A Penn State University study says if you’re “eco-friendly” in a way that seems non-traditional to the other gender your sexual orientation could be questioned.

In three experiments studying about a thousand people, researchers found men avoided women interested in “masculine” environmental traits and women avoided both men and women interested in “masculine” environment traits.

The study says a “masculine” environmental traits would be caulking windows, whereas using reusable shopping bags would be seen as a “feminine” trait.

The study is published in the scientific journal, “Sex Roles”.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss