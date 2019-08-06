Pro-environmental behaviors affecting dating life

A study suggests being eco-friendly can cause others to question your sexual orientation and affect your dating life.

(FOX NEWS) – Is your love of the environment affecting your dating life?

A university study says it could be.

A Penn State University study says if you’re “eco-friendly” in a way that seems non-traditional to the other gender your sexual orientation could be questioned.

In three experiments studying about a thousand people, researchers found men avoided women interested in “masculine” environmental traits and women avoided both men and women interested in “masculine” environment traits.

The study says a “masculine” environmental traits would be caulking windows, whereas using reusable shopping bags would be seen as a “feminine” trait.

The study is published in the scientific journal, “Sex Roles”.