Panhandle Breast Health to host mammogram event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) announced it has teamed up with United Supermarkets for a mammogram event on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Amigos United located at 3300 E I-40.

The organization said they will accept applications for free mammograms and provide information about breast health. They explained annual screenings allow for breast cancer to be detected early at a stage that requires less treatment, leading to a higher chance of survival.

PBH said in order to qualify for mammograms at no cost, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Age 40 or older;

Have no health insurance coverage;

More than one year since last mammogram;

Live in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

PBH is a nonprofit organization that works to provide education and breast health services access to low-income Texas Panhandle residents without medical insurance. To learn more about them, you can call 806-331-4710 or email pbhadmin@panhandlebreasthealth.org.