AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) and Dr. Bradley Trinidad, Vascular Surgeon with Northwest Physicians Group, are bringing a message of awareness during National Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) month.

According to NWTHS, PAD impacts more than eight million Americans aged 40 years and older.

NWTHS stated that with PAD, the arteries that carry oxygenated blood to the body’s tissues become narrowed, which decreases blood flow to the extremities and starves the tissues and organs.

NWTHS further mentioned that the most common cause is atherosclerosis, where a sticky plaque made up of fat, cholesterol, protein, calcium, and cellular debris builds up on the vessels’ walls. However, PAD may occur because of an injury that causes chronic blood vessel inflammation.

“Symptoms of PAD may include leg cramps, leg weakness and/or numbness, and cold skin on the lower leg or foot,” NWTHS said. “It is important to follow up with a physician who specializes in PAD treatment.”