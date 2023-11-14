SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health is stressing the importance of getting respiratory vaccines following the arrival of flu season.

According to NMDOH, the arrival of flu season is also followed by an uptick in COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the state.

The health department said it is partnering with the University of New Mexico Health System in an effort to remind people, “Don’t Wait, Vaccinate,” with the goal of stressing the importance of getting respiratory vaccines and also making it easier to find places to get the necessary shots.

“So, how to best take care of yourself is get vaccinated,” said Meghan Brett, MD, the hospital epidemiologist at UNM Hospital and associate professor of adult infectious diseases in the UNM School of Medicine. “That helps reduce your risk for infections, including severe infections. I would also say wash your hands, and if you are sick, please wear a mask. Consider staying home as well, so you don’t spread germs to other people.”

For resources to learn about where flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available, check the Vaccine.gov website.