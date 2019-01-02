Kick Off Your Health Resolution Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Eating right and exercising are two of the most popular New Year's resolutions. While a healthy resolution seems like a great thing, it's important to start it off on the right foot. Setting short term goals can help you achieve the resolution you are looking for.

Ralph Roberts, a personal trainer explains that short term goals are key, because only having long term goals makes them hard to attain, "New Year resolutions are a little tricky because everyone puts so much emphasis on you know, starting that new year with that goal."

One key to achieving you're health resolution is nutrition. "You have certain receptor sites in your body that are receptor sites for a carrot and a different receptor site for broccoli and a different receptor site for an apple, so your body has to have those to survive," Doug Lill, pharmacist and clinical nutritionist said.

Once you're eating right, exercise is the next step. "Try different workouts, don't do the same thing every week," Roberts said, "Find you a partner to hold you accountable for that."