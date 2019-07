The US Military may put troops on a Keto Diet to enhance battle field performance

The Pentagon is hoping to keep troops fit for service.

American soldiers could soon be banned from drinking beer and eating pizza.

The Defense Department is considering enforcing the Keto Diet for troops to enhance performance on the battlefield.

The ‘Keto’ Diet includes foods that are high in fat and low in carbs, like avocados and eggs.

And it’s proved to be highly effective for military divers.