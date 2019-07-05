It’s mosquito season: Protect yourself

Summer is synonymous with mosquitoes, and that means possible exposure to the west nile and zika viruses

As summer starts to set in and the weather gets nice, more people enjoy the outdoors but health experts warn to be careful and protect yourself from mosquito bites.

Both Zika and the West Nile Virus are spread mainly through mosquito bites.

The centers for disease control and prevention recommends applying and reapplying insect repellent before any outdoor activity.

They also suggest you wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to avoid getting bit.

To protect your house, the CDC says you check for holes in any screens and to keep your doors shut tight with the air conditioning on.