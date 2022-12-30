AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- The New Year’s brings new resolutions and some are prioritizing mental health and self-care.

Kathy Tortoreo Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness at Family Support Services said prioritizing self and taking care of ourselves is very important.

“So a big part of that recognizing those things that we value, habits, things that we do for ourselves, said Tortoreo.” “Part of that is physical so eating right, drinking correctly bringing in nutrition, not overdoing things. Especially sugar, a little sugar is okay. Too much of anything can be bad.”

In addition to eating healthy getting the proper amount of sleep is important. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adults, aged 18-60 should sleep seven hours or more each night.

Self-care can mean taking care of your physical, emotional, psychological, and mental health needs.

Tortoreo continued, “psychologically, what are things that I like to do, that I enjoy? So, I have work and then I have hobbies. Reading, running, physical exercise. Enjoying sporting events and watching your favorite movie.

At different times our body needs different forms of rest and self-care and that can vary from day to day.

“Sometimes taking a long bath with hot water and music is what you need for that day, stated Tortoreo.”Spending a little bit of time just walking around the block. That can be refreshing for 15 minutes. Anything that’s going to help you with that sigh of release. Oh, this was a good day or oh this was a good thing I did for myself. That’s self-care.”

Mental Health America Stated that checking in with yourself periodically helps you evaluate where things are at and create better habits.