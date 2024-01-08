AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women during the month of January to get screened for cervical cancer as part of National Cervical Health Awareness Month.

According to the HHSC, the HHSC Breast and Cervical Cancer Services program provides low-cost and free women’s health services for uninsured and underinsured Texas women who meet eligibility requirements. Services include cervical and breast cancer screenings, clinical breast examinations, mammograms, and breast biopsies.

The HHSC said cervical cancer is the third-leading cancer diagnosis for women ages 20-39 and fifth-leading for women ages 40-49.

“According to the Texas Cancer Registry, an estimated 1,489 Texas women were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cervical cancer screenings for women ages 21-65,” said the HHSC.

The HHSC also said that the BCCS program helps fund clinics across the state that provide these lifesaving screening and diagnostic services. In fiscal year 2022, BCCS served 30,422 women, including 5,717 women who received cervical cancer screenings.

“Routine cervical cancer screening is the most effective way to detect cervical cancer early,” said Faith Sandberg-Rodriguez, associate commissioner of Family Clinical Services at HHSC. “However, many potentially eligible Texas women may not know about services in their area or experience other barriers to accessing care. HHSC helps low-income women access timely cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services.”