Gyms Ready for Resolution Rush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Getting into shape is always a popular New Year's resolution, but it's not one people act on right away.

Gold's Gym in Amarillo usually only sells about five or six memberships on January 1 every year. That's due to people still being on their holiday schedule.

It takes about a week for everyone to get back into their normal routine, and that's when gyms really start to see a huge jump in memberships as everyone gets started on their resolutions.

"We should have probably around 100 to 150 new members come in," Gold Gym Owner Karie Mueller said. "Something else too is we are having members come in that haven't been in since last January. Typically the January rush lasts from the 7th of January and 21 days after that."

Mueller said January 7, is the busiest fitness day the year. That's when everyone starts their new memberships, and current members get back to the grind after the holidays.