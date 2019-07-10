Grandparents use screen time to spoil grandkids

A new study shows grandparents easily giving in to their grand children's screen time requests during visits.

The limits you put on your child’s screen time may be going out the window when they get to grandma and grandpa’s house.

According to a study published in the journal of children and media, grandparents may now be using screen time to spoil their grandchildren.

After studying 356 grandparents, researchers found grandkids spend about half their time behind a screen while visiting grandparents.

With granddads reportedly allowing kids to play with gadgets for longer.

Researchers recommend limiting screen time to one hour.

The study followed grandparents watching children for about four hours a day once a week.