Dying woman gets married in hospital

Anna gonzales, who has cystic fibrosis, an incurable disorder affecting the lungs and other body systems, wanted one last wish to marry her fiancé and indiana university health staff made that it all happen in a medical i-c-u.

Gonzales and justin middleton exchanged wedding vows, with gonzales still attached to breathing devices.

Workers decorated the room with crepe paper, battery-operated candles, and boquets of flowers.

The wedding chaplain says the location is the perfect place to celebrate unconditional love and beauty in the midst of life’s chaos.