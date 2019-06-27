Live Now
NBC News hosts second-night of Democratic Debates

Dying woman gets married in hospital

Health

A woman diagnosed with cystic fibrosis was told he didn't have much longer to live,and her last wish was to marry her fiancé.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

A dying woman with a lung disease breathes new life into love as she marries her fiancé in a hospital wednesday.

Anna gonzales, who has cystic fibrosis, an incurable disorder affecting the lungs and other body systems, wanted one last wish to marry her fiancé and indiana university health staff made that it all happen in a medical i-c-u.

Gonzales and justin middleton exchanged wedding vows, with gonzales still attached to breathing devices.

Workers decorated the room with crepe paper, battery-operated candles, and boquets of flowers.

The wedding chaplain says the location is the perfect place to celebrate unconditional love and beauty in the midst of life’s chaos.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss