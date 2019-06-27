Dog tick danger

It's tick season for man and beast, veterinarian give tips where to look for them.

A tick bite can be lethal for both dogs and owners.

For a tick, the great outdoors is your dog’s coat.

Veterinarian Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald says “Brush and scrub areas. That’s what they like. They are on the underside of the branches. As we come by and brush against them, they drop off.”

And on to your dog.

That’s when it gets down to business.

Fitzgerald says “They are bloodsuckers, ok, and so they get a blood meal, and the female can engorge two hundred times her body weight.”

In addition to being — at minimum — a painful distraction, problem solvers learned they can be lethal, make no mistake

Fitzgerald says “They can carry 12 different diseases that can’t be transmitted to dog pets.”

Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and Lyme Disease just to name two.

But, dogs don’t talk like Ginny here.

Does a lot of licking.

So, how do we know she’s got ticks?

Fitzgerald says “Let’s look inside the ear. Ticks like it around the ear. Inside, they like areas where they can get away. Underneath the ear folds. In the skin around the neck, underneath. After we go and exercise our animals, we should examine them.”

If you discover those little bloodsucking monsters on your dog, well now what?

Fitzgerald says “Pinch it right at the base of the skin where they are and pulling it and getting the whole… The whole tick, getting the whole head is important.”

But before you decide to remove a tick yourself, be warned.

Fitzgerald says “ticks can transmit diseases to people too.”

Remember, dogs don’t really talk.

They can’t tell you what’s wrong, so, take a little time to look for that little tick.