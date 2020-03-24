X Marks The Spot: Florida Retailers Enforce Social Distancing

Home Depot and other retailers are spacing out lines and only allowing a limited number of customers into stores.

(WBBH/NBC News) Some shoppers at the Home Depot in Fort Myers, Florida were shocked Monday when they were told they’d have to wait in line to get into the store.

In an effort to encourage social distancing, store workers have placed multiple red “X’s” six feet away from each other outside of the store. The store is encouraging shoppers to stand on the taped lines before entering the store as an important step to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Only 100 people at a time are allowed in the store at one time. The line outside Monday was moving fast, but with only five people being let in at once, some customers either left the store before getting in line or they expressed how much the line was infringing on their time.

“It took too much of my time. I have more important things to do,” said shopper George Goldstein.



While the lines remained long most of the afternoon, other shoppers believe the social distancing efforts don’t go far enough.

“In order for us to contain the situation we should just kind of contain it. Shut everything down, let it run its course then reopen vs. putting more people at risk,” said one Fort Myers woman.

