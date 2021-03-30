WTAMU and Walgreens clinic open for current WTAMU students, faculty and staff, and current Aramark and SSC employees for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said they continue to partner with Walgreens to provide COVID-19 vaccine options. Walgreens received an allocation of Pfizer vaccines and has been invited to the WTAMU campus, March 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WTAMU said if you meet eligibility criteria and would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine, please take advantage of this clinic offered by Walgreens.

WTAMU said this clinic is open for current WTAMU students, faculty and staff, and current Aramark and SSC employees. Additionally, family members of WTAMU students, faculty, staff, Aramark employees and SSC employees meeting eligibility criteria are encouraged to take advantage of this clinic. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone 18 years of age and above. Additionally, individuals 16-18 years of age with health conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals less than 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Starting Monday, March 29, 2021, all adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.