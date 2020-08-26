WT offering COVID19 Testing August 28th at the Event Center

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First United Bank Event Center.

Tests will be a mouth-swab. You will drive through the First United Bank Event Center parking lot to be tested. Enter the First United Bank parking lot from Russell Long Blvd. (north) as shown on the map below. The tests will be conducted by Student Medical Services.

Please remember:

Write your name and date-of-birth on a large piece of paper and place on your dashboard for testing.

Do not eat or drink anything for 20 minutes before the test.

You can familiarize yourself with the process at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNopEE7lC6E&t=7s

If you have symptoms, have been directly exposed to someone who is positive, or if you test positive, please self-isolate and notify your immediate supervisor (if applicable). Also, completing the following form at: https://redcap.link/TAMUS_COVID_PORTAL

