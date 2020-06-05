Work and Learn

Many Americans are out of work, and struggling to find employment due to an uncertain job market. Because of this, apprenticeships are becoming an increasingly attractive option, offering job security, career satisfaction, and most importantly- pay.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some workers without a degree are dealing with an uncertain job market — and that’s where apprenticeships are filling a need. There’s a growing number of apprenticeships offering pay, job security and career satisfaction amid a time of uncertainty.

Within just three months, Peter Wicinski went from auto dealership salesman to truss designer technician for the No. 1 truss supplier in South Florida.

“It’s really difficult right now to try to take some sort of training or schooling without having income,” Wicinski said. “So the fact that I can learn a school while earning a paycheck is great.”

Believe it or not, an in-demand job like Wicinski’s isn’t taught in a college or university.

“You cannot go to school for that. It’s an on-the-job learning type of school,” Jennifer Mitchell, human resources director for A-1 Roof Trusses, said.

Read More – https://bit.ly/2XC3kq9