Work and Learn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Some workers without a degree are dealing with an uncertain job market — and that’s where apprenticeships are filling a need. There’s a growing number of apprenticeships offering pay, job security and career satisfaction amid a time of uncertainty.
Within just three months, Peter Wicinski went from auto dealership salesman to truss designer technician for the No. 1 truss supplier in South Florida.
“It’s really difficult right now to try to take some sort of training or schooling without having income,” Wicinski said. “So the fact that I can learn a school while earning a paycheck is great.”
Believe it or not, an in-demand job like Wicinski’s isn’t taught in a college or university.
“You cannot go to school for that. It’s an on-the-job learning type of school,” Jennifer Mitchell, human resources director for A-1 Roof Trusses, said.
