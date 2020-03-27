Women stressing more over coronavirus than men

Poll shows coronavirus is causing more stress in women than it is in men

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus is causing more stress in women than it is men.

That’s according to a new poll by the new Kaiser Family Foundation.

Although health experts say the coronavirus has a higher mortality rate for men, women are carrying most of the stress.

Reachers found women are worried about their loved ones getting sick, along with their own health.

The poll also finds women are more concerned about the financial impact of the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: