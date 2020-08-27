Women fight coronavirus better than men, study says

A new study says women have a better immune response to the coronavirus than men

(FOX NEWS) — Women may be able to fight off the coronavirus better than men.

Researchers at Yale University say older men who are infected with COVID-19 are about twice as likely to become severely sick or die from the disease when compared to women of the same age.

The research also suggests men produce a weaker immune response to the virus than women.

Scientists came to their conclusion after analyzing the immune responses of 17 men and 22 women who were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Researchers say their findings suggest men over 60 may be more dependent on a vaccine to protect them against the virus.

The findings were published on Wednesday in the journal “Nature.”

