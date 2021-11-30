With another protest incoming, Tyson Foods offers comment on COVID-19 vaccine requirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Once again appearing with a bright yellow background, another protest “to support medical freedom” was announced on local social media for Friday, Dec. 3. In a design shift, however, this latest calling card offered a “back story” on the scheduled protest, an element not commonly added to previous announcements.

“Tyson Foods likely violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by placing all unvaccinated employees on unpaid administrative leave as of 11-1-2021,” read the protest announcement, and “provided no reasonable accommodation to medical/religious “vaccine” exemptions.”

According to Tyson Foods when asked for clarification by MyHighPlains.com, employees seeking an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious or medical grounds were given the opportunity to do so, most often through local management and their facilities’ HR Department. Otherwise, those who did not have an exemption and were not vaccinated as per company policy by Nov. 1, 2021, were “no longer employed” with the company.

“Federal EEO laws do not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” said the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), “so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions of the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other EEO considerations. Other laws, not in EEOC’s jurisdiction, may place additional restrictions on employers. From an EEO perspective, employers should keep in mind that because some individuals or demographic groups may face greater barriers to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination than others, some employees may be more likely to be negatively impacted by a vaccination requirement.”

While the constitutionality of a vaccine requirement from the federal government to federal contractors and employees is expected to be debated during Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit on the subject, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended implementing its vaccination mandate for businesses with over 100 employees until further court ruling, vaccination against COVID-19 became a condition of Tyson Foods employment on Nov. 1.

The vaccine requirement from Tyson Foods received the support of Teamsters Local 577 in late September, and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), a union including 26,000 Tyson food workers, reported that over 96% of its active team members were vaccinated by Oct. 26.

While the result of the lawsuits surrounding vaccination mandates from the federal government or private businesses have not yet been decided, previous coverage from MyHighPlains.com documented other yellow-card protests in the Amarillo area and common perspectives on the conversation.

