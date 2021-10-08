With an approaching holiday season, local health officials ask public to remain precautious and use “common sense”

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a passenger wears a face mask to help prevent against the spread of the coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Top airline and business groups are asking the Biden administration to take a leading role in developing standards for credentials that would let travelers show they have been tested and vaccinated for COVID-19. Airlines hope such a document would allow countries to relax travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. More than two dozen airline and business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote to the White House about the matter on Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the holiday season quickly approaches, local doctors have asked the public to stay precautious to avoid any possible upticks in COVID-19 cases.

With Halloween just weeks away and Thanksgiving right around the corner, the doctors were prompted with the question of what their recommendations for the holidays are during Wednesday’s City COVID-19 update.

“I mean, I-I want to enjoy the holidays as much as everybody else and I think we all are in that same boat,” said Dr. Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer at BSA.

BSA’s CMO also emphasized that the best defense in preventing future spikes in cases remains vaccinations.

“I feel very differently when I’m out and about around a group of individuals that I know are vaccinated than when I don’t. When there’s a crowd that has- you know, a composition where some are or many aren’t and you don’t always know that, obviously, it’s impossible to know that unless you know the entire party,” explained Dr. Lamanteer.

Additionally, health professionals continue to ask the public to use good judgment at upcoming family gatherings.

“You’re going to have a good idea of- of your family members who are vaccinated. You’re gonna have a good idea of who is having symptoms that may be concerning and needs to be maybe not attending the events, but those are the types of things where you have to just use some common sense. I think, in good judgment, in terms of deciding how you can gather, because gathering’s important, especially with your, with your family around the holidays,” continued Dr. Lamanteer.

As for now, Northwest Texas Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis said on Wednesday that it is still too early to predict the state we will be in closer to the holidays.

“I kind of echo what Dr. Fauci said recently, which is it’s just too early to really predict where we’re going to be at those points. I mean, the hope is that you know, and Dr. Fauci did say that, you know, if you’re vaccinated and the family’s vaccinated, you can certainly gather with more confidence than if not vaccinated, but there’s still a lot of variables. You know, to that time, but hopefully we’ll be at a place where the holidays will be able to proceed without too much problem,” continued Dr. Weis.