Who is eligible for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment in Amarillo?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the Amarillo area, the demand for COVID-19 treatment has also increased, with more and more people wanting information regarding monoclonal antibody infusions.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have received various monoclonal antibody treatments as a way to treat certain groups of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. These treatments have included bamlanivimab, regeneron and sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody infusion treatment which has shown effectiveness against the omicron variant, the most recent variant of COVID-19.

As of late December 2021, the city of Amarillo’s Amarillo Regional Infusion Center continues to offer the sotrovimab treatment for patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. According to the Amarillo Alerts website, individuals who are eligible include mild to moderate COVID-19 patients 12 years or older who are at “high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 disease and/or hospitalization.” Officials state it also includes individuals who are 65 years or older as well as those with chronic health conditions.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department previously said that its infusion center, located at 808 S. Johnson, has seen 5,141 patients. Officials expect that out of those patients, between 150 and 250 patients who were not admitted to the hospital otherwise would have been.

City officials announced it had received an additional shipment of sotrovimab on Jan. 14. At that time, city officials said that the public health department has begun scheduling patients for treatment at the infusion center, starting with those who were already on the referral list. As supplies last, the department will move on to new patients.

Officials continue to urge other precautions against the spread of COVID-19, with the ongoing supply of the monoclonal antibody treatment being up in the air.

“The very best thing that we can do is to prevent getting COVID, and so the very best way to do that is to wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, if you’ve been exposed, stay home, you know, don’t spread it to other people. Make sure that you’re vaccinated and boosted,” Casie Stoughton, the city of Amarillo’s public health director, recently said.

How to schedule an appointment

The city’s regional infusion call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the Amarillo Alerts website. Individuals are asked to call 806-378-6591 to schedule an appointment. A nurse can screen the patient by phone and order the treatment. For providers who need to refer patients, they are asked to call 806-378-6591 for referral paperwork.

For a self-referral, individuals are asked to email the following information to infusion@amarillo.gov:

A picture of the lab results, attached;

Full name;

Date of birth;

Phone number;

Address;

Email address;

Date of symptom onset.

According to the website, the infusion is given by appointment only and in an outpatient setting. However, the treatment will be provided for the most vulnerable patients due to limited supplies. Patients who are not able to be scheduled within 10 days of symptom onset will not be able to receive treatment, according to the treatment’s emergency use authorization.

For more information about the city’s infusion center, visit the Amarillo Alerts webpage.