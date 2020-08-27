WHO: Children aged five and under should not be required to wear masks

The World Health Organization says there may be local requirements for children aged 5 years and under to wear masks, or specific needs in some settings

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization and UNICEF issuing new guidance on mask-wearing and how it relates to children.

Both organizations have agreed that children five years and younger shouldn’t be required to wear masks during the ongoing pandemic.

Their reasoning behind this statement is due to young children being less susceptible to the virus and are less likely to spread it to others.

They added that teenagers are more likely than children to contact and spread coronavirus.

This guidance comes as schools open their doors for students for in-person learning across the nation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: