Which coronavirus symptoms appear first?

(FOX NEWS) — A new study breaks down the order that COVID-19 symptoms most commonly first appear.

Researchers at the University of Southern California say fever is often the first symptom an infected patient experiences.

This is often followed by a cough and muscle pain.

Some patients also experience nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Researchers say their findings may help doctors detect the virus sooner.

The study was published Thursday in the “Frontiers in Public Health” journal.

