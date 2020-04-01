Where’s The Beef? – Nevada Zoo Asks For Meat Donations To Help Feed Animals

Reno's Sierra Safari Zoo is asking for the public's help after the coronavirus shutdown forced their doors to close.

(KRNV/NBC News) Nevada’s Sierra Safari Zoo is struggling to keep their animals fed due to a shutdown forced by the coronavirus outbreak.

The zoo relies on visitor income for necessary upkeep, such as feeding all of their animals, but is not considered an essential business during Nevada’s state of emergency. As a result, they’ve had to close their doors temporarily.

Sierra Safari is now in desperate need of meat. They typically feed the animals around 1,000 pounds a week.

Head Animal Keeper Steve Higgs, said that right now they are receiving meat from local hunters, which is very helpful, but they still need more.

Typically the meat comes from donations, but the northern Nevada region is short on meat and other items at this time.

The zoo is home to more than 25 large cats, a handful of monkeys, reptiles, exotic birds and other unique animals.

