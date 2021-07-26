Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With COVID-19 case numbers on the rise in the High Plains, local health officials say that vaccination is the best strategy to stop the spread of the virus.

As of July 8, 134,000 Moderna vaccines and 1,250 Pfizer vaccines had been given out in the city of Amarillo with 35% of Potter County vaccinated and 37% of Randall County vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital Dr. Brian Weis said that number is disappointing as that is the ultimate defense against the virus.

“The vaccines are the answer, they are a way of preventing this guy from causing a surge again. So I really wish people would strongly consider getting the vaccine at this point since we might be facing wave number three unfortunately of a COVID-19 variant,” said Dr. Weis.

The next question, however – where are COVID-19 vaccines available in the Amarillo area? Here is a list of current operation hours and locations for the Public Health Department’s vaccination clinics.

The Civic Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic current hours:

Monday : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursdays : Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

: Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday : Civic Center, 9am-5pm

: Civic Center, 9am-5pm Saturday: (first and second Saturdays of the month) Civic Center, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Health Mobile Vaccination Clinic schedule:

Tuesday, July 27, 1:30 pm-5 pm: PASO (1501 SW 10th Ave)

PASO (1501 SW 10th Ave) Wednesday, July 28, 10 am-1 pm: High Noon, Potter County Court House

High Noon, Potter County Court House Thursday, July 29, 10 am – 5 pm: Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Ave)

Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Ave) Saturday, July 31 9 am-1 pm: Southwest Library Ama-Con (6801 SW 45th Ave) 2 pm – 6 pm: North Side Toy Drive @ Thompson Park Lake House

Wednesday, August 4, 10 am-7 pm: Market-33

Market-33 Thursday, August 5 10 am-5 pm: Southwest Library (6801 SW 45th Ave) 10 am-5 pm: The Downtown Women’s Center Thrift City

Wednesday August 11, 11 am-5 pm: Westgate Mall (food court entrance)

Westgate Mall (food court entrance) Thursday, August 12: 10 am – 5 pm: The Alamo Center (1502 S Cleveland St) 10 am – 5 pm: The North Branch Library

Saturday, August 14, 12 pm-6 pm: El Alamo Park for the Lil Longhorns 1st Annual Back @ School Bash

El Alamo Park for the Lil Longhorns 1st Annual Back @ School Bash Wednesday, August 18, 9 am-3 pm: The Guyon Saunders (200 s Tyler)

The Guyon Saunders (200 s Tyler) Thursday, August 19 10 am – 5 pm: Eastridge Baptist Church (1300 Evergreen St) 10 am – 5 pm: Amarillo College, Washington campus- parking lot 1 (SW 22nd Ave and Washington)

Tuesday, August 24, 1:30 pm-5 pm: PASO (1501 SW 10th Ave)

PASO (1501 SW 10th Ave) Thursday, August 26, 10 am – 5 pm: Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Ave)

Warford Activity Center (1330 NW 18th Ave) Thursday, September 2, 10 am – 5 pm: Southwest Library (6801 SW 45th Ave)

Other COVID-19 Vaccination availabilities in Amarillo can be found here:

Do you know of another location offering COVID-19 vaccines? Let us know at MyHighPlains.com!