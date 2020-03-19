What’s open and what’s closed in Texas due to COVID-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and top of officials announced new state policies to combat the coronavirus at the governor’s office press conference room on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders to slow the spread of coronavirus in Texas affect a variety of industries and mean changes for many businesses.

His executive orders will be effective from 11:59 p.m. March 20 to 11:59 p.m. April 3, and could be extended. Below is a list of those orders:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people. Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order. Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance. Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

Here’s what those orders mean for a variety of businesses in Texas:

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open, but many have adjusted their hours to allow for extra cleaning procedures. Some are also limiting the number of certain types of products people can buy.

Whole Foods and Dollar General stores are among those dedicating the first hours of their days to senior shopping. Walmart is doing the same on Tuesdays.

Schools

All schools in Texas are closed until at least March 20. Many districts throughout Texas had already decided to keep students at home.

Religious services

Under Abbott’s orders, people should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, but it’s unclear if that applies to religious services. Many churches and other religious organizations have halted their in-person gatherings, but are providing services or resources online. In some cases, worshipers are joining together in small in-person groups or virtual groups to participate in these online gatherings.

Restaurants and bars

The governor “highly encouraged” people use drive-thru, delivery or pickup options when it comes to restaurants and bars. These businesses are not allowed to have any people eating at the establishments.

Doctors’ Offices

Many doctors’ offices remain open in Texas but are telling patients to call ahead or use telemedicine if they believe they may have COVID-19.

Businesses

Abbott’s first executive order of no more than 10 people gathering applies specifically to social situations. However, many businesses are taking extra precautions, such as ramping up cleaning procedures and having some people work from home. Businesses may also be changing their workplaces in other ways to accommodate social distancing.

Tourist Attractions

From the Texas Capitol to Six Flags Over Texas, many popular tourist attractions have reduced public access or temporarily closed.