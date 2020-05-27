What’s known so far about multisystem inflammatory syndrome

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome has affected children around the world recently, and it is believed to be linked to COVID-19. Doctors are still trying to figure out more about the illness

(FOX NEWS) — As doctors learn more about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention believes there may be a link to COVID-19.

The syndrome can cause different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The CDC says while the cause is still unknown, many children suffering from MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.

Parents are being encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider if they notice symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and rash.

