What’s known so far about multisystem inflammatory syndrome

(FOX NEWS) — As doctors learn more about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention believes there may be a link to COVID-19.
The syndrome can cause different body parts to become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
The CDC says while the cause is still unknown, many children suffering from MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.
Parents are being encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider if they notice symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and rash.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Virus isn’t under control for nearly half of the U.S.
- San Antonio Chick-fil-A hosts graduation
- Titus County adds 67 new COVID-19 cases, first to cross 300
- Sheriff who protests governor’s stay-home order stays home to work
- California sues over sex misconduct on ‘Criminal Minds’ set