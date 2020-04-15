WebMD launches coronavirus symptom checker

(FOX NEWS) — WebMD has launched an online coronavirus symptom checker.
The digital medical news publisher says the new COVID-19 symptom checker tool will allow people who are concerned they may have COVID-19 symptoms to create a profile input their symptoms and receive a specified list of next steps in return.
WebMD says the platform is designed to help address the current uncertainty about what someone should do based on their risk and potentially help alleviate stress on the health care system.
The tool delivers guidance to users based on recommendations from the CDC.
WebMD makes clear on its website the checker is not a diagnostic tool and stresses it is only geared toward people who are already under the assumption they may be carrying the virus.
