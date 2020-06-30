“We Are Going In The Wrong Direction” – Fauci Issues Stark COVID-19 Warning

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Congress the U.S. could soon see up to 100,000 new coronavirus infections each day if drastic steps aren't taken.

(NBC News) As COVID-19 infections spike across the country, top health officials are issuing a stark warning for all Americans.

“We are now having 40 plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday.



Twenty-six states are already seeing a rise in cases, with 11 looking at a sharp jump of 100 percent or more over the last 14 days.

The rise of infections in Arizona prompted Governor Doug Ducey to close bars, gyms and pools for a minimum of 30 days.

“We can’t be under any illusion that this virus is going to go away on its own,” Ducey said. “It’s our expectation that next week our numbers will be worst.”

New Jersey has delayed the reopening of indoor dining in his state, and along with New York and Connecticut expanded the 14-day quarantine rule to include all travelers from 16 of the states seeing surges.

Meanwhile, the European Union has reopened its borders to 14 countries, but not to the United States.

