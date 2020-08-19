Watch Replay – City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 8/19/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo COVID-19 zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|7
|Beaver
|40
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|12
|Castro
|210
|4
|160
|Childress
|53
|–
|29
|Cimarron
|11
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|14
|–
|7
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|603
|3
|215
|Dallam
|202
|2
|188
|Deaf Smith
|853
|19
|519
|Donley
|49
|–
|41
|Gray
|234
|5
|173
|Hall
|15
|1
|6
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|21
|Hansford
|97
|2
|54
|Hartley
|104
|4
|87
|Hemphill
|46
|–
|41
|Hutchinson
|133
|3
|107
|Lipscomb
|22
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,092
|14
|983
|Ochiltree
|100
|2
|78
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|363
|7
|290
|Potter
|3,866
|47
|3,569
|Quay
|51
|1
|15
|Randall
|1,978
|28
|1,707
|Roberts
|6
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|176
|1
|64
|Sherman
|46
|–
|40
|Swisher
|84
|3
|71
|Texas
|1,079
|7
|1,052
|Union
|30
|2
|9
|Wheeler
|39
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,687
|159
|9,673
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Students return to Canyon ISD classrooms for first day of school
- Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
- Southwest Airlines set to trim flight schedule
- Honey just as effective as Over-The-Counter meds for coughs, cold, study says
- Kushner says UAE-Israel deal a ‘historic win,’ Palestinian leadership at ‘all time low’