Watch Replay – City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 8/19/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo COVID-19 zoom meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on August 18, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong87
Beaver4039
Briscoe12110
Carson1712
Castro2104160
Childress5329
Cimarron111
Collingsworth147
Cottle18217
Curry6033215
Dallam2022188
Deaf Smith85319519
Donley4941
Gray2345173
Hall1516
Hardeman2221
Hansford97254
Hartley104487
Hemphill4641
Hutchinson1333107
Lipscomb2214
Moore1,09214983
Ochiltree100278
Oldham14110
Parmer3637290
Potter3,866473,569
Quay51115
Randall1,978281,707
Roberts67
Roosevelt176164
Sherman4640
Swisher84371
Texas1,07971,052
Union3029
Wheeler3929
TOTAL11,6871599,673
