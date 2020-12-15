WATCH: New Mexico health secretary to give COVID-19 vaccine update

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) – Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health, hosted a remote news conference this morning to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort.

Collins said that the initial amount of the Pfizer vaccine will cover the first dose of two for those who receive it. The next shipment of vaccines are intended to be used as the second dose of the set of vaccination shots.

The current focus, according to Collins, is to distribute vaccines to healthcare workers.

While taking the vaccine is not currently mandatory for healthcare workers, Collins said, she does hope that there is a high rate of those who choose to take the vaccine.

Collins also said that it is a goal to have the amount of vaccinations included in the New Mexico daily COVID-19 update.

After medical workers, Collins said that long-term care facilities will be the next focus for vaccination distribution. The government, on a state and federal level, is currently planning the exact distribution method for the vaccine.

Regarding moving forward as a state, Collins said that while fatigue is prevalent, New Mexico is in a ‘home stretch’. She said she hopes that by next year over 70% of the state will be vaccinated and there will more data regarding transmission.

For the moment, however, Collins said that people should continue to practice mask wearing, social distancing, and good hygiene and consider not mingling outside the household.