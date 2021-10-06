WATCH LIVE: New Mexico state leaders give COVID-19 update

This event is scheduled to stream at 3 p.m. CST, and will be available in the story below.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – New Mexico state officials scheduled a Wednesday afternoon conference with the intent to update the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

The conference was announced by the New Mexico Department of Health to include the department’s Acting Cabinet Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase, Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura Parajón, and State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross.

A Spanish language interpreter is expected to be included on Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s YouTube page.