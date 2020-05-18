Gov. Abbot details state’s ‘continued safe and strategic’ reopening

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. Abbott has announced that Phase 2 pushed has been back one week from the rest of Texas for Potter, Randall, Moore, Deaf Smith, and El Paso Counties.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the debate wages on about how to safely reopen Texas businesses, Gov. Greg Abbott’s next public set of announcements comes Monday afternoon.

Abbott’s press conference will take place at 2 p.m. CDT from the Texas Capitol.

His press conference will be streamed in this article.

