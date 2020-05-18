BREAKING UPDATE: Gov. Abbott has announced that Phase 2 pushed has been back one week from the rest of Texas for Potter, Randall, Moore, Deaf Smith, and El Paso Counties.
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As the debate wages on about how to safely reopen Texas businesses, Gov. Greg Abbott’s next public set of announcements comes Monday afternoon.
Abbott’s press conference will take place at 2 p.m. CDT from the Texas Capitol.
His press conference will be streamed in this article.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Oklahoma
- Gov. Abbot details state’s ‘continued safe and strategic’ reopening
- “All of the party was over”: How the last oil bust changed Texas
- JCPenney plans to close more than 240 stores
- Crossfit 806 re-opens gym under new guidelines and regulations