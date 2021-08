AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is providing an update on COVID-19, August 4 at around 2:30 p.m.

Last week the City of Amarillo hosted its first briefing since May on Wednesday, July 28, giving updates on vaccinations and the impact they had on the High Plains.

According to Dr. Brian Weis, the increase in cases is mostly due to the delta variant.