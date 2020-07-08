AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Potter and Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on July 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|8
|–
|1
|Carson
|7
|–
|6
|Castro
|108
|1
|52
|Childress
|7
|–
|5
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|5
|Cottle
|4
|1
|3
|Curry
|201
|–
|62
|Dallam
|101
|1
|67
|Deaf Smith
|371
|17
|211
|Donley
|28
|–
|27
|Gray
|122
|4
|107
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|5
|–
|4
|Hansford
|31
|2
|20
|Hartley
|47
|2
|23
|Hemphill
|15
|–
|3
|Hutchinson
|70
|–
|50
|Lipscomb
|11
|–
|8
|Moore
|902
|15
|858
|Ochiltree
|60
|2
|51
|Oldham
|5
|1
|3
|Parmer
|227
|8
|139
|Potter
|3,008
|39
|2,749
|Quay
|8
|1
|3
|Randall
|971
|7
|786
|Roberts
|5
|–
|3
|Roosevelt
|74
|1
|31
|Sherman
|30
|–
|29
|Swisher
|44
|1
|21
|Texas
|997
|6
|982
|Union
|8
|–
|3
|Wheeler
|19
|–
|16
|TOTAL
|7,541
|110
|6,367
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Florida Jogger Finds Severed Human Head
- Making ‘cents’ of US coin shortage
- Texas DLR offering driving course in American Sign Language
- Lt. Col. Vindman to retire from military; White House ‘campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation’ blamed
- WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo July 7 COVID-19 update