WATCH REPLAY: City of Amarillo July 7 COVID-19 update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s latest update on the coronavirus pandemic in Potter and Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on July 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe81
Carson76
Castro108152
Childress75
Cimarron11
Collingsworth65
Cottle413
Curry20162
Dallam101167
Deaf Smith37117211
Donley2827
Gray1224107
Hall211
Hardeman54
Hansford31220
Hartley47223
Hemphill153
Hutchinson7050
Lipscomb118
Moore90215858
Ochiltree60251
Oldham513
Parmer2278139
Potter3,008392,749
Quay813
Randall9717786
Roberts53
Roosevelt74131
Sherman3029
Swisher44121
Texas9976982
Union83
Wheeler1916
TOTAL7,5411106,367
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss