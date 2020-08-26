Watch Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 8/26/2020

Coronavirus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo weekly update on COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on August 25, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong117
Beaver4239
Briscoe12110
Carson1714
Castro2194186
Childress5135
Cimarron142
Collingsworth1510
Cottle18217
Curry6453273
Dallam2073193
Deaf Smith91519709
Donley52146
Gray2515225
Hall1619
Hardeman2222
Hansford100365
Hartley108489
Hemphill5342
Hutchinson1423118
Lipscomb2317
Moore1,109181,020
Ochiltree103387
Oldham14113
Parmer3797322
Potter3,966513,706
Quay60129
Randall2,102331,833
Roberts87
Roosevelt191180
Sherman5344
Swisher91376
Texas1,11471,069
Union31211
Wheeler4132
TOTAL12,19517610,457
