Watch Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 8/26/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo weekly update on COVID-19.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:00 p.m. on August 25, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|11
|–
|7
|Beaver
|42
|–
|39
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|10
|Carson
|17
|–
|14
|Castro
|219
|4
|186
|Childress
|51
|–
|35
|Cimarron
|14
|–
|2
|Collingsworth
|15
|–
|10
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|645
|3
|273
|Dallam
|207
|3
|193
|Deaf Smith
|915
|19
|709
|Donley
|52
|1
|46
|Gray
|251
|5
|225
|Hall
|16
|1
|9
|Hardeman
|22
|–
|22
|Hansford
|100
|3
|65
|Hartley
|108
|4
|89
|Hemphill
|53
|–
|42
|Hutchinson
|142
|3
|118
|Lipscomb
|23
|–
|17
|Moore
|1,109
|18
|1,020
|Ochiltree
|103
|3
|87
|Oldham
|14
|1
|13
|Parmer
|379
|7
|322
|Potter
|3,966
|51
|3,706
|Quay
|60
|1
|29
|Randall
|2,102
|33
|1,833
|Roberts
|8
|–
|7
|Roosevelt
|191
|1
|80
|Sherman
|53
|–
|44
|Swisher
|91
|3
|76
|Texas
|1,114
|7
|1,069
|Union
|31
|2
|11
|Wheeler
|41
|–
|32
|TOTAL
|12,195
|176
|10,457
