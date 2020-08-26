Watch Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 8/26/2020

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First United Bank Event Center.

Tests will be a mouth-swab. You will drive through the First United Bank Event Center parking lot to be tested. Enter the First United Bank parking lot from Russell Long Blvd. (north) as shown on the map below. The tests will be conducted by Student Medical Services.