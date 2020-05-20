WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 5/20/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Zoom meeting on the coronavirus pandemic.
The event begins at 11 a.m.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:19 p.m. on May 19, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|5
|–
|2
|Castro
|28
|1
|13
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|1
|–
|Curry
|43
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|11
|Deaf Smith
|133
|6
|26
|Donley
|27
|–
|24
|Gray
|94
|1
|49
|Hansford
|17
|2
|8
|Hartley
|12
|2
|5
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|30
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|575
|11
|326
|Ochiltree
|42
|2
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|36
|6
|Potter
|2,193
|24
|356
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|616
|5
|150
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|15
|–
|10
|Texas
|784
|4
|364
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|14
|–
|8
|TOTAL
|4,790
|63
|1,435
