WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Zoom meeting 5/20/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s Zoom meeting on the coronavirus pandemic.

The event begins at 11 a.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:19 p.m. on May 19, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2317
Briscoe11
Carson52
Castro28113
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle41
Curry43
Dallam22111
Deaf Smith133626
Donley2724
Gray94149
Hansford1728
Hartley1225
Hemphill11
Hutchinson3012
Lipscomb22
Moore57511326
Ochiltree42219
Oldham412
Parmer366
Potter2,19324356
Quay512
Randall6165150
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher1510
Texas7844364
Union3
Wheeler148
TOTAL4,790631,435
