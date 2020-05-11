Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update 5/11/2020

UPDATE 11:12 A.M. – Dr. Milton says that the community will receive a small amount of remdesivir.

On May 3rd, the Food and Drug Administration granted an “emergency use authorization” for the experimental drug Remdesivir, allowing doctors to use it in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,533 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County. This is 51 new cases since yesterday.

Potter has 1,159 active coronavirus cases. There are 374 cases in Randall County.

She says there has been 284 recoveries. This is 21 new recoveries.

There have stayed steady at 18 deaths in the two counties.

These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo COVID-19 response Zoom Meeting.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:17 p.m. on May 11, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong21
Beaver2010
Briscoe1
Carson31
Castro23111
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle3
Curry29
Dallam1313
Deaf Smith5915
Donley2621
Gray7534
Hansford1222
Hartley822
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2111
Lipscomb2
Moore5278138
Ochiltree291
Oldham312
Parmer192
Potter1,15915158
Quay41
Randall3743105
Roberts22
Roosevelt11
Sherman238
Swisher125
Texas4043171
Union3
Wheeler144
TOTAL2,83838709
