Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update 5/11/2020

UPDATE 11:12 A.M. – Dr. Milton says that the community will receive a small amount of remdesivir.

On May 3rd, the Food and Drug Administration granted an “emergency use authorization” for the experimental drug Remdesivir, allowing doctors to use it in the treatment of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

UPDATE 11:09 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,533 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County. This is 51 new cases since yesterday.

Potter has 1,159 active coronavirus cases. There are 374 cases in Randall County.

She says there has been 284 recoveries. This is 21 new recoveries.

There have stayed steady at 18 deaths in the two counties.

These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:17 p.m. on May 11, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 1 Beaver 20 – 10 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 1 Castro 23 1 11 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 3 Curry 29 – – Dallam 13 1 3 Deaf Smith 59 – 15 Donley 26 – 21 Gray 75 – 34 Hansford 12 2 2 Hartley 8 2 2 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 21 – 11 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 527 8 138 Ochiltree 29 1 – Oldham 3 1 2 Parmer 19 2 Potter 1,159 15 158 Quay 4 1 – Randall 374 3 105 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 11 – – Sherman 23 – 8 Swisher 12 – 5 Texas 404 3 171 Union 3 – – Wheeler 14 – 4 TOTAL 2,838 38 709

