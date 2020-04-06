City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/6/2020

UPDATE 11:21 a.m. – City Manager Miller explains why public golf courses are closed and why private are open.

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. – Many nurses have gone to help at large affected areas in the country.

UPDATE 11:18 a.m. – No homeless person is being treated for COVID-19 right now.

UPDATE 11:17 a.m. – City Manager Jared Miller recommends signing up for alerts at AmarilloAlerts.com.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m. – Dr. Weiss, with NWTHS, says many people that he talks to that are positive with COVID-19 say they feel like it is just allergies.

UPDATE 11:07 a.m. – fixing audio issues.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Ginger Nelson explains what all-in looks like for Amarillo.

No unnecessary trips

No hugs

Staying 6-feet away

Be mindful of spacing

Wear a mask out in public

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Potter and Randall County.

We will update this story live as a the press conference occurs.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Castro 11 1 0 Curry 6 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 0 Donley 7 0 0 Gray 9 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 8 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 40 1 0 Randall 36 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 125 3 2

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: