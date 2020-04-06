City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/6/2020

UPDATE 11:21 a.m. – City Manager Miller explains why public golf courses are closed and why private are open.
UPDATE 11:19 a.m. – Many nurses have gone to help at large affected areas in the country.
UPDATE 11:18 a.m. – No homeless person is being treated for COVID-19 right now.
UPDATE 11:17 a.m. – City Manager Jared Miller recommends signing up for alerts at AmarilloAlerts.com.
UPDATE 11:11 a.m. – Dr. Weiss, with NWTHS, says many people that he talks to that are positive with COVID-19 say they feel like it is just allergies.
UPDATE 11:07 a.m. – fixing audio issues.
UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Ginger Nelson explains what all-in looks like for Amarillo.
- No unnecessary trips
- No hugs
- Staying 6-feet away
- Be mindful of spacing
- Wear a mask out in public
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Potter and Randall County.
We will update this story live as a the press conference occurs.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|9
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|8
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|40
|1
|0
|Randall
|36
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|125
|3
|2
