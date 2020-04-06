City of Amarillo COVID-19 update 4/6/2020

Coronavirus
UPDATE 11:21 a.m. – City Manager Miller explains why public golf courses are closed and why private are open.

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. – Many nurses have gone to help at large affected areas in the country.

UPDATE 11:18 a.m. – No homeless person is being treated for COVID-19 right now.

UPDATE 11:17 a.m. – City Manager Jared Miller recommends signing up for alerts at AmarilloAlerts.com.

UPDATE 11:11 a.m. – Dr. Weiss, with NWTHS, says many people that he talks to that are positive with COVID-19 say they feel like it is just allergies.

UPDATE 11:07 a.m. – fixing audio issues.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m. – Mayor Ginger Nelson explains what all-in looks like for Amarillo.

  • No unnecessary trips
  • No hugs
  • Staying 6-feet away
  • Be mindful of spacing
  • Wear a mask out in public

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Potter and Randall County.

We will update this story live as a the press conference occurs.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro1110
Curry600
Dallam100
Deaf Smith700
Donley700
Gray900
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore800
Oldham310
Potter4010
Randall3612
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL12532

