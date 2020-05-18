Watch Replay: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response Zoom meeting 5/18/2020

UPDATE 11:05 A.M. – According to Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton, 1,500 employees tested positive from the Tyson plant.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the replay of the City of Amarillo COVID-19 response Zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:48 p.m. on May 17, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|17
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|1
|Carson
|4
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|12
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|41
|–
|–
|Dallam
|22
|1
|9
|Deaf Smith
|122
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|–
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|552
|11
|294
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|26
|6
|Potter
|2,129
|23
|326
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|602
|4
|142
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|14
|–
|8
|Texas
|696
|4
|318
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|4,560
|60
|1,312
