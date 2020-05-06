REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/6/2020

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 20 of 21 MICU beds are in use.

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,270 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County. This is 63 new cases since yesterday.

She says there has been 196 recoveries. This is 50 new recoveries.

There has also been 18 deaths in the two counties. This is an increase of three new deaths since yesterday.

These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response update for May 6th.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 19 – – Dallam 10 1 3 Deaf Smith 38 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 68 – 24 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 19 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 434 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 13 Potter 907 12 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 310 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 10 – 4 Texas 252 3 96 Union 3 – – Wheeler 11 – 1 TOTAL 2,248 32 457

