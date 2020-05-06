REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/6/2020

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 20 of 21 MICU beds are in use.
UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,270 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County. This is 63 new cases since yesterday.
She says there has been 196 recoveries. This is 50 new recoveries.
There has also been 18 deaths in the two counties. This is an increase of three new deaths since yesterday.
These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response update for May 6th.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|38
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|68
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|19
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|434
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|13
|Potter
|907
|12
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|310
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|10
|–
|4
|Texas
|252
|3
|96
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|11
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,248
|32
|457
