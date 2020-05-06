REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 5/6/2020

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. – Northwest Texas Hospital is reporting that 20 of 21 MICU beds are in use.

UPDATE 11:07 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton Casie Stoughton is reporting 1,270 coronavirus cases in Potter and Randall County. This is 63 new cases since yesterday.

She says there has been 196 recoveries. This is 50 new recoveries.

There has also been 18 deaths in the two counties. This is an increase of three new deaths since yesterday.

These numbers will also be updated by the city when they publish their report card this afternoon.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 response update for May 6th.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith3811
Donley258
Gray6824
Hansford1121
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson192
Lipscomb2
Moore4346138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter9071280
Quay41
Randall310369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas252396
Union3
Wheeler111
TOTAL2,24832457
