REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 4/27/2020

UPDATE 11:08 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton reports the latest numbers are the same as posted Sunday.

There are 505 positive cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

There are a reported 90 recoveries.

The number of deaths is still at 9.

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – City of Amarillo Mayor expects Gov. Abbott to directly respond to the situation in the panhandle this afternoon.

The mayor is asking everyone to wear a mask to keep everyone else safe.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 27, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 3 – – Carson 1 – – Castro 13 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 13 – – Dallam 8 1 1 Deaf Smith 25 – 2 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 37 – 9 Hansford 4 – 1 Hartley 4 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 13 – 2 Moore 272 3 86 Ochiltree 20 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 4 Potter 333 6 44 Quay 4 1 – Randall 172 3 46 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 7 – – Sherman 12 – 1 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 73 1 13 Union 3 Wheeler 5 TOTAL 1073 19 227

