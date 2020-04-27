REPLAY: City of Amarillo COVID-19 response 4/27/2020

UPDATE 11:08 A.M. – Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton reports the latest numbers are the same as posted Sunday.

There are 505 positive cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall County.

There are a reported 90 recoveries.

The number of deaths is still at 9.

UPDATE 11:04 A.M. – City of Amarillo Mayor expects Gov. Abbott to directly respond to the situation in the panhandle this afternoon.

The mayor is asking everyone to wear a mask to keep everyone else safe.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live the City of Amarillo’s latest zoom meeting on COVID-19.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:20 p.m. on April 27, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver3
Carson1
Castro13110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry13
Dallam811
Deaf Smith252
Donley248
Gray379
Hansford41
Hartley41
Hemphill1
Hutchinson132
Moore272386
Ochiltree201
Oldham31
Parmer4
Potter333644
Quay41
Randall172346
Roberts2
Roosevelt7
Sherman121
Swisher94
Texas73113
Union3
Wheeler5
TOTAL107319227
