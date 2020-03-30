Rewatch: City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing, March 30

LIVE BLOG

UPDATE 10:13 a.m. — 11 positive cases in Potter and Randall County. We have three cases attributed to travel related. Five cases are related to community spread. Three cases are still being investigated.

UPDATE 10:11 a.m. — The purpose of the order is to keep everyone informed and not punished. However, in extreme cases, it is punishable by a fine or taking someone to jail.

UPDATE 10:09 a.m. — Barbershops and Hair Salons will close. Park facilities and amenities will be closed to the public.

UPDATE 10:05 a.m. — Display something yellow to show your support for our city and medical personnel.

UPDATE 9:52 a.m. — Shelter in Place allowed actions and restrictions can be found at Amarillo Alerts website.

UPDATE 9:51 a.m. — Mayor Nelson reports 11 cases reported in Potter and Randall County. City of Amarillo has community spread and chains. The mayor also said there are 20 currently quarantined.

UPDATE 9:44 a.m. — City of Amarillo will go level red. Mayor Nelson has signed an order to shelter in place.

Level Red

UPDATE 9:43 a.m. — Mayor Nelson recognizes leadership in Potter County and Randall County, Governor Abbott, local schools and businesses to help slow the spread.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m. — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson responds to questions she has received as the mayor.

UPDATE 9:39 a.m. — There are 30 confirmed cases in our viewing area before the presser this morning.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Watch the City of Amarillo COVID-19 briefing above.