WATCH Replay – City of Amarillo COVID-19 8/12/2020 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo’s latest COVID-19 zoom meeting.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:23 p.m. on August 12, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|8
|–
|4
|Beaver
|37
|–
|37
|Briscoe
|12
|1
|9
|Carson
|16
|–
|10
|Castro
|205
|4
|138
|Childress
|47
|–
|17
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|12
|–
|6
|Cottle
|18
|2
|17
|Curry
|564
|2
|179
|Dallam
|196
|2
|176
|Deaf Smith
|763
|19
|487
|Donley
|49
|–
|36
|Gray
|227
|4
|173
|Hall
|14
|1
|4
|Hardeman
|21
|–
|20
|Hansford
|80
|2
|42
|Hartley
|97
|4
|83
|Hemphill
|44
|–
|36
|Hutchinson
|128
|3
|97
|Lipscomb
|20
|–
|14
|Moore
|1,063
|14
|952
|Ochiltree
|95
|2
|70
|Oldham
|14
|1
|10
|Parmer
|345
|7
|271
|Potter
|3,731
|45
|3,282
|Quay
|34
|1
|6
|Randall
|1,804
|25
|1,375
|Roberts
|6
|–
|6
|Roosevelt
|167
|1
|59
|Sherman
|45
|–
|40
|Swisher
|82
|2
|66
|Texas
|1,058
|7
|1,032
|Union
|30
|2
|8
|Wheeler
|33
|–
|29
|TOTAL
|11,066
|151
|8,792
