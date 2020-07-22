WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 7/22/2020 update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo pandemic update live on here or Facebook.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:30 p.m. on July 21, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong33
Beaver3232
Briscoe916
Carson107
Castro147188
Childress97
Cimarron11
Collingsworth66
Cottle614
Curry327195
Dallam1621122
Deaf Smith46817340
Donley3527
Gray1404115
Hall211
Hardeman86
Hansford44227
Hartley78456
Hemphill2318
Hutchinson95165
Lipscomb1211
Moore95115878
Ochiltree62251
Oldham913
Parmer2618193
Potter3,263412,919
Quay2613
Randall1,35515947
Roberts64
Roosevelt92141
Sherman3430
Swisher67134
Texas1,0077994
Union144
Wheeler2717
TOTAL8,8011267,154
