WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo COVID-19 7/22/2020 update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch the City of Amarillo pandemic update live on here or Facebook.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:30 p.m. on July 21, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|3
|–
|3
|Beaver
|32
|–
|32
|Briscoe
|9
|1
|6
|Carson
|10
|–
|7
|Castro
|147
|1
|88
|Childress
|9
|–
|7
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|6
|–
|6
|Cottle
|6
|1
|4
|Curry
|327
|1
|95
|Dallam
|162
|1
|122
|Deaf Smith
|468
|17
|340
|Donley
|35
|–
|27
|Gray
|140
|4
|115
|Hall
|2
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|8
|–
|6
|Hansford
|44
|2
|27
|Hartley
|78
|4
|56
|Hemphill
|23
|–
|18
|Hutchinson
|95
|1
|65
|Lipscomb
|12
|–
|11
|Moore
|951
|15
|878
|Ochiltree
|62
|2
|51
|Oldham
|9
|1
|3
|Parmer
|261
|8
|193
|Potter
|3,263
|41
|2,919
|Quay
|26
|1
|3
|Randall
|1,355
|15
|947
|Roberts
|6
|–
|4
|Roosevelt
|92
|1
|41
|Sherman
|34
|–
|30
|Swisher
|67
|1
|34
|Texas
|1,007
|7
|994
|Union
|14
|–
|4
|Wheeler
|27
|–
|17
|TOTAL
|8,801
|126
|7,154
