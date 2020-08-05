WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo Coronavirus update for 8/5/2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Watch live the City of Amarillo zoom meeting update on the coronavirus pandemic.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|9
|–
|3
|Beaver
|36
|–
|35
|Briscoe
|11
|1
|7
|Carson
|14
|–
|9
|Castro
|182
|4
|134
|Childress
|36
|–
|9
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|7
|–
|6
|Cottle
|14
|2
|7
|Curry
|493
|2
|145
|Dallam
|183
|1
|175
|Deaf Smith
|692
|19
|433
|Donley
|44
|–
|33
|Gray
|196
|4
|134
|Hall
|9
|1
|1
|Hardeman
|16
|–
|16
|Hansford
|58
|2
|39
|Hartley
|89
|4
|87
|Hemphill
|42
|–
|28
|Hutchinson
|118
|2
|86
|Lipscomb
|15
|–
|12
|Moore
|1,023
|12
|918
|Ochiltree
|86
|2
|58
|Oldham
|14
|1
|7
|Parmer
|315
|7
|242
|Potter
|3,571
|43
|3,134
|Quay
|34
|1
|5
|Randall
|1,646
|23
|1,221
|Roberts
|7
|–
|5
|Roosevelt
|144
|1
|52
|Sherman
|37
|–
|33
|Swisher
|76
|2
|57
|Texas
|1,037
|7
|1,009
|Union
|28
|–
|6
|Wheeler
|32
|–
|25
|TOTAL
|10,315
|140
|8,173
